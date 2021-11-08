Time to switch your clocks and check your smoke detectors

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder that along with switching your clocks, it’s time to check your smoke detectors.

You should make sure the batteries are good and that the detectors aren’t expired.

The Putney Fire Department is calling the safety check #turnandtest.

Along with looking at your smoke detectors, firefighters encourage you to do an exit drill with your kids to make sure they know where to meet during an emergency.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, the death rate per 1,000 reported home fires was more than twice as high in homes that did not have any working smoke alarms.

🥶 With colder temperatures the past few days, it reminds us that we are going into Chimney Fire Season. Remember to... Posted by Putney Fire Department on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.