Advertisement

Toddler dies after being struck by gunfire on Calif. freeway

By KPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KPIX) - A toddler died after a stray bullet struck the car he was riding in on a California freeway. Investigators say the bullet came from a rolling gun battle between at least two other cars.

Family members identified the victim as Jasper Wu, who was just one month shy of his 2nd birthday. The boy’s mother was driving southbound on I-880 from San Francisco back home to Fremont, California, around 2:10 p.m. Saturday. Other relatives were in the car, including three kids in the back.

Relatives say as they reached downtown Oakland, a single shot suddenly hit Jasper in the head. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say evidence recovered from the freeway indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars traveling northbound. Somehow, a stray bullet hit Jasper.

Detectives haven’t released any suspect information or a motive in the gun battle. One suspect vehicle is reportedly a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has other information to call their tip line at (707) 917-4491.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The infrastructure bill now heads to the President's desk to be signed into law.
Vermont to receive billions from infrastructure bill
55 of the total 66 COVID cases the college has seen all year are from this past week.
St. Michael’s College students quarantining amid COVID-19 outbreak
15 Vermont food, beverage producers nominated for Good Food Awards
15 Vermont food, beverage producers nominated for Good Food Awards
Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Body of missing bus driver found
FILE
15 Vermont food producers picked as finalists

Latest News

Investigators say evidence indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars...
Stray bullet kills toddler in rolling gun battle on Calif. freeway, investigators say
Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Body of missing bus driver found
St. Michael's College in Colchester
St. Michael’s administration blames Halloween parties for outbreak
Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths