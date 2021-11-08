Weinberger: Only 2 qualified applicants for Burlington police chief job

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Late last week the city of Burlington paused its search for a new permanent police chief because of the number of applicants.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the pool was insufficient with only 21 total candidates, including no women who applied.

He also says the position needs to pay tens of thousands of dollars more, a measure blocked by Progressive city councilors.

One of only two candidates meeting the minimum job requirements was current Acting Chief Jon Murad, who will continue on in that role.

“I’m very grateful for Chief Murad and don’t see certainly my action as any lack of confidence in him and hope he will remain a candidate. He will certainly be someone I would consider for the permanent appointment when we get the process right,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

Weinberger says this week he will come out with an analysis of the resources and support needed for a chief to succeed in Burlington.

