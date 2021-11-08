Will Sen. Leahy run for reelection?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will he run? Vermont is waiting to find out if Sen. Patrick Leahy will seek reelection. He’s expected to announce his decision in the coming weeks.

The 81-year-old pro tem of the U.S. Senate is third in line for the presidency.

His decision-- one way or another-- is expected to send ripples through Vermont’s political atmosphere.

We asked Leahy where he is in the decision-making process.

“I’ve received a couple of polls that said I could easily get reelected. I appreciate the governor, Republican governor saying he’ll support me. I’ll talk about that at some appropriate point,” said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Political observers have named Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, Sen. Kesha Ram-Hinsdale and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray as potential candidates should a Senate seat open up.

