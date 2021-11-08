Advertisement

Will Sen. Leahy run for reelection?

Vermont is waiting to find out if Sen. Patrick Leahy will seek reelection. He's expected to announce his decision in the coming weeks.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will he run? Vermont is waiting to find out if Sen. Patrick Leahy will seek reelection. He’s expected to announce his decision in the coming weeks.

The 81-year-old pro tem of the U.S. Senate is third in line for the presidency.

His decision-- one way or another-- is expected to send ripples through Vermont’s political atmosphere.

We asked Leahy where he is in the decision-making process.

“I’ve received a couple of polls that said I could easily get reelected. I appreciate the governor, Republican governor saying he’ll support me. I’ll talk about that at some appropriate point,” said Leahy, D-Vermont.

Political observers have named Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, Sen. Kesha Ram-Hinsdale and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray as potential candidates should a Senate seat open up.

