BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We certainly have been going against the grain with our weather lately. We’ve been getting lots of sunshine during what is usually our cloudiest month of the year. And we’re not done yet. Today will be yet another bright, mostly sunny day. Temperatures will be well above normal with highs making a run at the 60 degree mark. Normal high for Burlington right now is 50°.

A weak frontal system will be approaching from the west on Tuesday, and we’ll start to see some clouds mixing in with the sunshine during the day. As the cold front part of this system comes through on Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, we’ll get just a few rain showers. Then the sun will come back again on Wednesday afternoon.

Right now, Veterans Day on Thursday is looking dry and relatively mild.

Then a stronger frontal system will come through on Friday with some pouring rain and breezy conditions. A few showers may linger into Saturday to start the weekend, otherwise there will be some sunny breaks. Sunday is looking a little cooler and more active, though, as a clipper system swoops in with some rain showers and mountain snow showers.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of this mostly sunny Monday. Remember to get an early start, though, as the sun sets at 4:32 in Burlington now that Daylight Saving Time has come to an end. -Gary

