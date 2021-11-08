BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ve been treated to a wonderful stretch of weather over the past few days. Our luck doesn’t run out quite yet, but we will see a gradual return to more typical November weather over the course of the week.

Tonight starts clear across the area, although we will start to see an increase in clouds over northern areas by Tuesday morning. Tuesday itself will be partly to mostly cloudy, but dry. Temperatures remain slightly above average with highs in the 50s. Our next chance for wet weather arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front comes through. This will bring us a batch of showers and slightly cooler temperatures for the middle part of this week.

Wednesday itself should be dry with a good chance to see some sunshine in the afternoon. Veterans Day should be quiet with a mostly cloudy sky and seasonable temperatures. Warm air returns for Friday, but it comes with more widespread rain ahead of a more potent system. Behind it, we’ll see some lingering showers into next weekend and a return of cooler temperatures.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.