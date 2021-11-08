BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The beautiful weather we had over the weekend will continue Monday. A weak trough in Canada will bring a few clouds during the morning, then it will turn mostly sunny. It will be pleasantly mild with highs in the upper 50s. A few spots may hit 60 degrees. Tuesday will be another mild day, with partly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will come through Wednesday, but only a few showers are expected, mainly during the morning. It will cool us down a notch, but temperatures will still be above average. Veterans Day is looking good.

It turns more active starting Friday, with showers likely. Showers will continue through Saturday. A few heavier downpours are possible, so we’ll keep you posted. Sunday will feel more like November again, with a few sprinkles and flurries, and highs in the 40s.

