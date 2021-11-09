Advertisement

Changes on the way for Vermont Recovery Network

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes are on the way for an organization that helps Vermonters recover from addiction.

The Vermont Recovery Network says the recent shift of the state taking over some of the support work they do on substance use disorder means they will be able to focus on advocacy and fundraising.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Gary de Carolis, the organization’s new executive director, about their changing role.

