Climate study: Vermont getting warmer, wetter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is getting warmer and wetter. That’s according to a new first climate assessment.

The study was conducted by UVM and the Nature Conservancy in Vermont.

It found the state has gotten 2 degrees warmer and has seen a 21% increase in precipitation since 1900.

It also says more warming and more precipitation are expected in the future, and that it is important for the state to invest in infrastructure that would manage irrigation and stormwater.

“This means that first frost will tend to come later and first spring, fall will tend to come earlier and, in fact, the first freezing temperatures up on Mount Mansfield surpassed the previous record for the latest first freeze by over a week,” said Stephen Posner of the Gund Institute for Environment at the University of Vermont.

The study is also recommending a steep reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in transportation and heating.

The study will be taken to the Vermont Climate Council, which is currently drafting a state climate action plan to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26% below 2005 levels by 2025.

Click here for the full study.

