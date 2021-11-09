Former Super Senior looks to break more weight lifting records

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting older doesn’t have to mean you are getting any weaker.

Since Tom Hart was first profiled as a Super Senior here on WCAX nearly a decade ago, he has only gotten stronger with age.

Hart holds eight Vermont records in the bench and strict curl and three world records in the strict curl. But he’s not done, his eyes are set on another one in the 80-year-old age bracket.

But for him, the competition is secondary to staying healthy.

“My goal is to stay healthy,” said Hart.

He’s cut weight, gained weight, spent countless hours on walks with his wife who has even slowly moved him to a whole new nutrition plan.

“I mean I didn’t think I’d ever go a day without my eggs and my toast and all the stuff that goes with it,” said Hart.

But now Hart says he’s 95% plant-based for nutrition.

You’d think after all this commitment and training, the shutdown would have thrown Hart off, but he pushed through that too.

“It took me awhile to wrap my head around that, that I’ve lost strength,” said Hart.

He walked, trained at home, and stayed active, continuing to better himself 3-4 days a week.

“I gotta force myself to take time off, and give those muscles and that mind a chance to rest a little,” said Hart.

In the gym, the 79-year-old has found community, especially when everyone is wishing you success.

“The only person you’re competing against is yourself,” said Hart.

And while he trains to possibly set more records, he has a few goals in mind for 2022. But his biggest goal, he has probably already accomplished today.

“They say well what’s your goal now? I say, I accomplished it this morning, I opened my eyes and I got out of bed,” said Hart.

As he gets older, he has also found it isn’t just physical strength that lifting weights is good for, but mental health as well.

“Start slow, I think one of the biggest mistakes, and I have seen it here, you get some people who are working out and you’re lifting say 50 pounds and this guy is doing 75 and you do this, ah well, and then all of a sudden you start getting hurt and if you can just get your mind right and realize the only person you’re competing against is yourself,” said Hart.

Hart says he hopes that everyone can find what lifting has done for him.

