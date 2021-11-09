Gov. Sununu to make announcement about his political future

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will make an announcement about his political future Tuesday morning.

That’s according to a communications staffer for the governor.

Sununu is currently serving his third term as governor, winning in 2020 with more votes ever that any candidate in state history.

There has been speculation Sununu could run for Senate, as Senator Maggie Hassan is up for reelection in 2022.

The announcement is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Concord.

