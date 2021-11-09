Advertisement

Gov. Sununu to make announcement about his political future

Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Gov. Chris Sununu/File(Elise Amendola | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu will make an announcement about his political future Tuesday morning.

That’s according to a communications staffer for the governor.

Sununu is currently serving his third term as governor, winning in 2020 with more votes ever that any candidate in state history.

There has been speculation Sununu could run for Senate, as Senator Maggie Hassan is up for reelection in 2022.

The announcement is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Concord.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Koloski
Body of missing bus driver found
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer
Loggers cutting firewood
Firewood industry having successful season
File photo-Brattleboro
Pedestrian hit and injured in Brattleboro
St. Michael's College in Colchester
St. Michael’s administration blames Halloween parties for outbreak

Latest News

FILE photo.
Cybersecurity expert explains what happens during ransomware attacks
Cyberattacks are becoming increasingly more common, especially with more people working from...
Cybersecurity expert explains what happens during ransomware attacks
Harwood Unified Union School District
HUUSD seeks input in search for new superintendent
You’re invited to a virtual meeting to help a local school district find a new superintendent.
HUUSD seeks input in search for new superintendent