Hochul announces closure of 2 North Country prisons

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says six state prisons will close in the next 90 days and two of the announced closures are in the North Country.

Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility. Moriah Shock is a medium-security prison in Essex County. It has a current staff of 107 and 74 inmates. The state says with the crime rate down, it doesn’t need as many prisons and the closures will save the state $142 million.

Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, says he was surprised that Moriah Shock was on the chopping block because of its unique treatment programs. “A lot of your Progressives -- they wanted different programs, they wanted treatment programs for substance and alcohol abuse. Moriah Shock -- that was a special program created to do that. So, I was very surprised and disappointed to learn that they are closing. That’s the program you would think they would be sending more people to and investing more in, not getting away from,” he said.

The New York Department of Corrections says it doesn’t anticipate any layoffs from the closures and will work with staff to transfer them to other prisons in the state.

