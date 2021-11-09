HUUSD seeks input in search for new superintendent

MORETOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - You’re invited to a virtual meeting to help a local school district find a new superintendent.

Over the next three months, the Harwood Unified Union School District board is working with a search firm to help find the right person.

They want residents to answer for questions, including: What are the issues that a new superintendent needs to know about as he or she comes into the district?

The survey questions will be finalized into a list of qualifications for a board meeting next Wednesday.

Tuesday’s meeting is from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Click here for a link to join the virtual meeting.

