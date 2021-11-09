I89 car pileup causes traffic jam
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven cars were involved in a crash on 89-north Monday, backing traffic up for almost four miles.
The crash happened near mile marker 95.2 with traffic down to one lane.
Witnesses tell police a vehicle slammed on their brakes in the passing lane.
The driver of the car behind them tells police, they swerved to avoid them, hitting another vehicle, causing a chain reaction.
Troopers say one driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be ok.
Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half cleaning up the damage.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.