I89 car pileup causes traffic jam

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven cars were involved in a crash on 89-north Monday, backing traffic up for almost four miles.

The crash happened near mile marker 95.2 with traffic down to one lane.

Witnesses tell police a vehicle slammed on their brakes in the passing lane.

The driver of the car behind them tells police, they swerved to avoid them, hitting another vehicle, causing a chain reaction.

Troopers say one driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half cleaning up the damage.

