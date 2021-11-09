I89 car pileup causes traffic jam

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven cars were involved in a crash on 89-north Monday, backing traffic up for almost four miles.

The crash happened near mile marker 95.2 with traffic down to one lane.

Witnesses tell police a vehicle slammed on their brakes in the passing lane.

The driver of the car behind them tells police, they swerved to avoid them, hitting another vehicle, causing a chain reaction.

Troopers say one driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be ok.

Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half cleaning up the damage.

