Lawmakers call on Gov. Scott to enforce mask mandate

(Source: Tori Gessner, WAVE 3 News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - 44 Vermont legislators are calling on Governor Scott to implement a data driven mask policy.

This means a statewide indoor mask policy, until numbers are under control. As of Monday, the state is reporting 238 new cases, with 55 people in the hospital and 18 in the ICU.

They also urge for kids to remain masked up in school, until they get vaccinated and ask for more support for testing and contract tracing.

