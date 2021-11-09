Milton boys, Rice girls capture D2 soccer championships

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Milton boys and Rice girls captured D2 state soccer titles Saturday on the turf at South Burlington High School. For the Yellow Jackets, the crown was their first in 30 years, while the Green Knights’ title was their second championship in three seasons.

It was the culmination of a perfect season for Milton. After the Jackets were denied at the final hurdle by Montpelier a year ago, no one would stand in their way in 2021...including those same Solons.

Zack Logan broke the ice for Milton in the first half with a left-footed hammer. The in the second, he would keep the play alive after Brendan Besaw didn’t catch all of the ball, allowing Besaw a second whack that sealed the 2-0 Yellow Jacket win.

“We started out when we were this tall,” Logan said, referring to the group of guys he’s been playing with since he was a little kid. “We have 14 seniors I think. 11 of us were on varsity our freshman year and we just kept working with each other and working towards this and we finally got it.”

“It feels amazing,” Besaw added. “This is something we’ve all worked for and something we all dreamed in our heads. And to have it come true just feels amazing.”

The Rice girls were even more thorough in their thumping of Woodstock. The Green Knights opened the scoring on a Laura Hoak header late in the first half, then blew it open in the second.

Maris Lynn scored a second chance effort early in the second stanza before a failed clearing attempt at the back allowed Alle Leduc to guide in Rice’s third goal in a 3-0 win.

The victory capped off a turnaround season that had a bit of a rocky start back in September when the Knights were playing mostly D1 competition. It also allowed Rice to exorcise the demons of a heartbreaking 2020 title game loss to capture a second title in three seasons.

“There’s no feeling that can amount to this” Lynn said. “This is the best outcome I could have ever thought of for this game. There’s nothing that feels better than this moment right now.”

“This team has come such a long way,” Leduc added. “We had a really tough season and it just feels really good being able to come out here and show everybody that we are the D2 state champs.”

