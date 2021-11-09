Advertisement

New book explores Vermont’s social, political history

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new book out Monday chronicles some of the pivotal figures and moments in Vermont’s social and political history.

It’s called “Restless Spirits and Popular Movements: A Vermont History.”

Author Greg Guma, a former journalist, spoke with our Cat Viglienzoni about the book and how Vermont’s political history can shed light on current events. Watch the video for the full interview.

