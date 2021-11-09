Advertisement

One killed in St. Johnsbury fire

(WIFR)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - One person is dead following an early morning fire in St. Johnsbury.

The fire department tells WCAX the call came in around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday for a fire on Summer Street.

They say one person died and that it’s the only injury they are aware of.

The flames are out as of Tuesday morning

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

