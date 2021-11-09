Advertisement

Scam alert: Letters claim recipient is identity theft victim

New Hampshire officials are alerting residents about reports of scammers sending out a fraudulent letter that appears to be from the attorney general’s office.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire officials are alerting residents about reports of scammers sending out a fraudulent letter that appears to be from the attorney general’s office.

The scam letter claims the recipient’s identity has been used by someone to buy products online. It claims the attorney general’s office is investigating the “unsanctioned transaction.” It warns the recipient that accounts linked with their Social Security number will be shut down unless the recipient buys gift cards and sends cash.

The matter is being investigated by the attorney general office’s Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau.

