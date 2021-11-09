St. Albans police respond to shots fired

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A shotgun was used to fire two bean bag rounds at a home in St. Albans.

One of the bags tore open upon hitting, scattering across the owner’s, Frank Rogers, living room.

Rogers told Channel 3 news he was sitting in his living room with his friends last Wednesday when the window suddenly shattered. Police said its still unclear the motive or why the shots were fired..

“I was just waiting to see if anyone was bleeding and stuff like that,’ Rogers said. “I saw a truck drive off and then I just got up and looked around like people are out of their minds.”

Police say 28 year-old Dalton Gabree was cited after finding a shotgun and bean bag rounds in his car. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

We reached out to St. Alban’s Police, but they say no further information is available.

Gabree is being charged with aggravated assault and unlawful mischief.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.