Top 3 on 3 for Monday, November 8th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tt was one of the busiest weeks of the year for sports in our region, so let’s dive right in to the Top 3 on 3.

At number three, high school football from Friday night. Mt. Anthony is headed back to the state title game in Division 2 for the first time since 1994, and Austin Grogan played a big role as the Patriots’ punched their ticket. With Spaudling trying to climb back into their semifinal contest in Bennington, Grogan able to punch the ball out of the hands of Cole Benoit. Pats won 27-0.

At number two, Proctor’s girls soccer team was one of 13 teams to claim a state title on Saturday, but NO ONE put on a show like Phantom senior Maggie McKearin. McKearin show off the touch and power, darting around the Arlington defense and firing howitzers past the keeper all day. By HALFTIME, McKearin had tallied a hat trick plus an assist. Proctor went on to win the game 6-1.

And at number one, the UVM women’s soccer team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1984...and they have a Vermonter to thank for it! 80th minute of Sunday’s America East Championship against UNH, we’re scoreless until Montpelier Native Cricket Basa swings one across the face of goal into the bottom left to win it! UVM is the #1 team in America East, Basa claiming the top spot in the Top 3 on 3.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.