UVM women’s soccer draws Princeton for first round NCAA tournament matchup

Cats will visit Tigers Friday evening
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s soccer team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1984, and now the Cats know who they will meet in their first round matchup.

Vermont gathered Monday afternoon at the Waterman Building on the UVM campus to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show. The Cats were placed in the bottom left quadrant of the bracket and will travel to New Jersey to face Princeton Friday night at 6 p.m.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for several Catamounts who hail from New Jersey or nearby in the New York metro area.

“Yeah, it was definitely super exciting,” said Alyssa Oviedo, Vermont’s top scorer and a native of Clifton, NJ. “I know we have a lot of girls from the Jersey, New York, Connecticut area, so it’ll be nice to have a lot of families get out and watch us and support us in the NCAA game.”

“I am just excited to be playing in a place that I personally have played before,” added Alex West, from New York, NY. “I know it’s like a beautiful facility, so I’m very excited for the grass field.”

“Yeah it was a lot of fun,” added head coach Kristi Huizenga of the watch party. “It was nice to see the excitement for the players and just to see Vermont flash up on the board. An opportunity I had as a player playing at Connecticut several times and just couldn’t be happier for our team to have that experience for them.”

