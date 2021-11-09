WATCH LIVE: Hochul to give update on COVID in New York

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul will give an update on COVID in New York.

The news briefing is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m.

After months of negotiations, New York and its two neighboring states have finally agreed on how to divide up billions in federal COVID-19 relief money aimed at public transit.

Under the agreement, New York will receive about $10.8 billion, New Jersey will get about $2.6 billion and Connecticut will receive about $474 million.

The agreement was announced Tuesday by the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Transit systems in the region lost more than 90% of their ridership during the height of the pandemic, causing steep drops in revenue.

