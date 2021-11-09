Advertisement

Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at noon on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 235 new coronavirus cases for a total of 42,547. There have been a total of 384 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 3.6%. A total of 523,221 people have been tested, and 36,026 have recovered.

