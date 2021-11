SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - An car accident in Swanton sends one woman to the hospital.



According to Swanton Police, around 7:00 p.m. a woman and her daughter were traveling on Sheldon road when they said a car drove into their lane.



Police say the driver swerved out of the way and lost control of the vehicle, ending up in the ditch.



The woman had minor injuries.



