We have been enjoying a very nice stretch of sunny, mild weather lately, topped off with Monday's high of 60° in Burlington. It will still be a decent day today, but there will be some clouds mixing in with the sunshine and temperatures will be down just a few degrees, but still above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 50°).

A weak cold front will come through from NW to SE overnight, accompanied by some rain showers. After a few, lingering showers on Wednesday morning around daybreak, skies will be clearing out again as we head into the afternoon.

Thursday is looking good for Veterans Day with partly sunny skies and near normal temperatures.

Then a stronger frontal system will be moving in for the end of the week. Winds will be picking up out of the south on Thurdsay night into Friday ahead of the approaching front. As that front comes through on Friday, we can expect period of rain along with continued breezy conditions.

The front will move off to the east during Friday night. We’ll get some sunshine back on Saturday, but it will be cooler and still a bit unsettled with the chance for a few, lingering showers.

An upper-level disturbance will move in on Sunday with cooler air and unsettled weather in the form of scattered rain & snow showers. That will continue into Monday. It will be looking and feeling a whole lot like mid-November by then.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of this decent, fall weather over the next few days. -Gary

