BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our stretch of sunny weather has come to an end, but five days without a trace of precipitation is a good stretch for Vermont in November. Our next system is moving in from the west this evening. Clouds are increasing and parts of northern New York are already starting to see some showers.

Showers will continue to overspread the area tonight, with showers likely during the overnight hours. Amounts will be light and generally around a tenth of an inch or less, with isolated higher totals across high terrain. All of that moves out Wednesday morning, and there’s a good chance we’ll see a few hours of sunshine Wednesday afternoon.

That window of clearing sets the stage for a chilly start Thursday, but the clouds move back in during the day ahead of a more potent system that comes through late in the week. Breezy conditions move in Friday ahead of widespread rain. The steady rain moves out by the weekend, but lingering rain and high terrain snow showers linger into the weekend.

Temperatures stay mild for this time of year through the work week, with cooler temperatures settling in this weekend and early next week.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

