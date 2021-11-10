After a dismal 2020-21 season, ski areas report strong early sales

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic turned last winter’s ski season upside down. But with an end to most visitor travel restrictions and widespread vaccination of workers and visitors, the ski industry is looking for a comeback.

Revenues plummeted by $100 million last season at Vermont resorts and skier visits dropped by about 30%. While it’s not yet clear whether revenues will return to pre-pandemic levels, resort operators are reporting strong season pass sales and hotel bookings.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

Related Stories:

Ski shops worry about slow supply chain

Killington kicks off ski season

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.