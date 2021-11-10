Advertisement

After a dismal 2020-21 season, ski areas report strong early sales

Killington Resort opens to the general public Saturday.
Killington Resort opens to the general public Saturday.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic turned last winter’s ski season upside down. But with an end to most visitor travel restrictions and widespread vaccination of workers and visitors, the ski industry is looking for a comeback.

Revenues plummeted by $100 million last season at Vermont resorts and skier visits dropped by about 30%. While it’s not yet clear whether revenues will return to pre-pandemic levels, resort operators are reporting strong season pass sales and hotel bookings.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Anne Wallace Allen, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

Related Stories:

Ski shops worry about slow supply chain

Killington kicks off ski season

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 89 northbound in Colchester...
Interstate pileup causes traffic jam during rush hour
Investigators have identified the victim of an early morning fire in St. Johnsbury.
Police ID woman killed in St. Johnsbury apartment house fire
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials continue to keep close eye on ICU capacity
Damage done by a shotgun to a home in St. Albans
St. Albans homeowner details shots fired incident
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer

Latest News

A tent in back of the Statehouse in Montpelier.
All homeless Vermonters can return to hotel-motel program
mm
Former Northeast Kingdom nurse forges new path with cosmetic tattooing
mm
Grant to expand nursing education program in Northeast Kingdom
File photo
Secondhand smoke harmful to pets also
gloves
NH company to benefit from Defense Production ACT PPE funding