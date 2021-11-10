Advertisement

AG releases interview transcripts in Cuomo harassment probe

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s attorney general has released hundreds of pages of transcripts of interviews conducted during an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The transcripts released Wednesday included Cuomo’s interview with the independent investigators hired by Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo told investigators he denied many of the allegations, said he was careful in how he behaved around women and said several of his accusers had misrepresented what happened.

During his lengthy interrogation by investigators on July 17, Cuomo bristled at a groping allegation by an aide, Brittany Commisso, who said the Democrat had groped her breast in the governor’s mansion. 

