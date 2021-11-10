Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia

Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Blace Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday morning.(Source: NCMEC)
By WRDW staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - Officials are looking for a 1-year-old boy who authorities say was abducted early Wednesday morning from the city of Clarkston.

Blace Barnett was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue dinosaurs, a diaper and no pants. He was also was wrapped in a blanket, WRDW reported.

He is believed to be traveling with an unknown suspect in a gray 2002 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate P2722946. A “Tag Applied For” sign should be in the back window of the car.

It is not known where the vehicle was heading.

If you see this vehicle or Blace, call 911, your local law enforcement agency or Clarkston Police Department at (404) 292-9465.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 89 northbound in Colchester...
Interstate pileup causes traffic jam during rush hour
Investigators have identified the victim of an early morning fire in St. Johnsbury.
Police ID woman killed in St. Johnsbury apartment house fire
Damage done by a shotgun to a home in St. Albans
St. Albans homeowner details shots fired incident
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials continue to keep close eye on ICU capacity
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer

Latest News

In this May 2, 2021, file photo, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks at "Vax Live: The Concert...
Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of U.S. Capitol riot
Emergency crews respond to bad crash in Barton
Emergency crews respond to Barton car crash
Vermont State Police spent part of Tuesday night working the scene of a car crash in Barton.
Emergency crews respond to Barton car crash
President Joe Biden, in remarks to the Democratic National Committee, says it's imperative to...
Biden's remarks to the DNC: Inflation hurts