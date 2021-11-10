Advertisement

Boves responds to slumlord allegations

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Makers of a popular Vermont pasta sauce -- who are also local property managers -- are responding to reports accusing them of being slumlords.

Our media partners at Seven Days investigated after tenants pointed to issues at the properties managed by the Bove family, including cockroach infestations and other ongoing maintenance issues.

In a statement Wednesday, the Boves said they’re taking “immediate corrective action” to “address the gaps” and that they will be more “consistent” in the future.

