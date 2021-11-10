Boves responds to slumlord allegations

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Makers of a popular Vermont pasta sauce -- who are also local property managers -- are responding to reports accusing them of being slumlords.

Our media partners at Seven Days investigated after tenants pointed to issues at the properties managed by the Bove family, including cockroach infestations and other ongoing maintenance issues.

In a statement Wednesday, the Boves said they’re taking “immediate corrective action” to “address the gaps” and that they will be more “consistent” in the future.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.