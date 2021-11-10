Burlington looks to fill crossing guard positions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city leaders say there’s a desperate needs to fill crossing guard jobs.

Burlington Public Works employees plan to be at Neighborhood Planning Assemblies over the next few weeks to encourage people to sign up.

They say there are 17 open positions and that shifts are only 50 minutes, once in the morning and once in the afternoon.

The training, paddle and safety clothing are all provided.

You can make more than $170 a week.

