Advertisement

Burlington looks to fill crossing guard positions

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(WSAW)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city leaders say there’s a desperate needs to fill crossing guard jobs.

Burlington Public Works employees plan to be at Neighborhood Planning Assemblies over the next few weeks to encourage people to sign up.

They say there are 17 open positions and that shifts are only 50 minutes, once in the morning and once in the afternoon.

The training, paddle and safety clothing are all provided.

You can make more than $170 a week.

Take note, #btv! You'll see us at NPA's over the next few weeks discussing the urgent need to fill critical crossing guard positions. w/ Burlington School District

Posted by City of Burlington Public Works on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 89 northbound in Colchester...
Interstate pileup causes traffic jam during rush hour
Investigators have identified the victim of an early morning fire in St. Johnsbury.
Police ID woman killed in St. Johnsbury apartment house fire
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials continue to keep close eye on ICU capacity
Damage done by a shotgun to a home in St. Albans
St. Albans homeowner details shots fired incident
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer

Latest News

Grant helps Vermont farmers deal with mental health
Grant helps Vermont farmers deal with mental health
Farming is hard work and it can weigh down Vermont’s farmers. Now, money is being invested to...
Grant helps Vermont farmers deal with mental health
FILE photo.
NY school district reminds students not to bring guns during hunting season
Vermont Tire is looking for workers.
Help Wanted: Tire shops shorthanded during busy season