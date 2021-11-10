Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to bad crash in Barton

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Emergency crews respond to a report of a bad crash, Tuesday in Barton.

Crews respond to Burton Hill Road. No word on what caused the crash and Vermont State Police say the incident is still active at this time.

The roadway is blocked off as crews remain on the scene.

As soon as more information is available, we will update you.

