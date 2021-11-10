Advertisement

Giant flag to fly in Barre for Veterans Day

File photo
File photo
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A giant American flag is once again flying in downtown Barre in observance of Veterans Day Thursday.

A similar flag was hung downtown to honor the September 11th attacks and on the 20th anniversary. Community members wanted to hang it in honor of Veterans Day.

Some members of the Barre City Council had concerns about the intention of hanging it and there were questions about how to hang it and who is responsible for it. The council Tuesday night voted unanimously to let it fly.

“When you have time to reflect on it, you actually look at what the meaning behind the fag is. It’s not about personalities, it’s not about individuals, it’s really about what the flag means. It should be a meaning of unity for our city and our country,” said Barre Mayor Lucas Herring.

The flag will hang through Veterans Day, but Herring says if the community wants it to fly again, the council would have to give it the green light.

Related Stories:

Barre ‘Freedom Flag’ to fly at fire station for the week

Why a massive flag won’t fly in Barre on anniversary of 9/11

Barre voters stick to traditional flags

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 89 northbound in Colchester...
Interstate pileup causes traffic jam during rush hour
Investigators have identified the victim of an early morning fire in St. Johnsbury.
Police ID woman killed in St. Johnsbury apartment house fire
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials continue to keep close eye on ICU capacity
Damage done by a shotgun to a home in St. Albans
St. Albans homeowner details shots fired incident
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer

Latest News

sdf
Sen. Warren's concern over Vt. publisher's COVID book prompts lawsuit
sdf
Plan to roll out more electric vehicle charging stations across Vermont
sdf
Giant flag to fly in Barre for Veterans Day
sdf
Investigators: Bone fragments not connected to Maura Murray case
File photo
Vt. health providers say booster shot an easy way to lower infection risk