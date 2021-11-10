Giant flag to fly in Barre for Veterans Day

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A giant American flag is once again flying in downtown Barre in observance of Veterans Day Thursday.

A similar flag was hung downtown to honor the September 11th attacks and on the 20th anniversary. Community members wanted to hang it in honor of Veterans Day.

Some members of the Barre City Council had concerns about the intention of hanging it and there were questions about how to hang it and who is responsible for it. The council Tuesday night voted unanimously to let it fly.

“When you have time to reflect on it, you actually look at what the meaning behind the fag is. It’s not about personalities, it’s not about individuals, it’s really about what the flag means. It should be a meaning of unity for our city and our country,” said Barre Mayor Lucas Herring.

The flag will hang through Veterans Day, but Herring says if the community wants it to fly again, the council would have to give it the green light.

