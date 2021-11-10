Advertisement

NH Executive Council reverses course, approves $22M in vaccine funds

After rejecting millions of dollars to help increase New Hampshire's vaccination rate, the...
After rejecting millions of dollars to help increase New Hampshire's vaccination rate, the Executive Council on Wednesday reversed course and approved $22 million for the effort, along with a non-binding resolution that condemns vaccine mandates.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - After rejecting millions of dollars to help increase New Hampshire’s vaccination rate, the Executive Council on Wednesday reversed course and approved $22 million for the effort, along with a nonbinding resolution that condemns vaccine mandates.

Last month, the Republican-led council, a five-member panel that approves state contracts, rejected $27 million in federal vaccination funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over concerns that language in the grants would have bound the state to follow federal directives and mandates related to COVID-19.

The language the Republicans opposed has appeared in other contracts they approved, and both Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella said it does not in any way impede the state’s sovereignty.

Later in October, the council voted to use $4.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to help community health centers and regional public health networks set up school-based and community vaccination clinics.

“Thanks to a bipartisan majority of the Executive Council for working with my administration to revisit and craft a solution to accept these critical public health federal funds. We are moving full steam ahead,” Sununu said in a statement Wednesday.

The vote was 4-0, with Republican Councilor Ted Gatsas just voting “present.”

Cinde Warmington, the lone Democrat on the council, said a statement that she continued to speak out about “the poor decision” made by the council when the money was rejected in October and demanded that it be reconsidered.

Related Stories:

NH Executive Council approves vaccine funding with less money, drama

Health officials criticize rejection of NH vaccine funding

NH official withdraws request for federal vaccination funding

New Hampshire rejects $27M for COVID vaccination outreach

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Multiple cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 89 northbound in Colchester...
Interstate pileup causes traffic jam during rush hour
Investigators have identified the victim of an early morning fire in St. Johnsbury.
Police ID woman killed in St. Johnsbury apartment house fire
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials continue to keep close eye on ICU capacity
Damage done by a shotgun to a home in St. Albans
St. Albans homeowner details shots fired incident
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer

Latest News

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo
AG releases interview transcripts in Cuomo harassment probe
Volodymur Zhukovskyy-File photo
Truck driver’s trial delayed in NH crash that killed 7 bikers
Elizabeth Warren/File
Sen. Warren’s concern over Vt. publisher’s COVID book prompts lawsuit
Grant helps Vermont farmers deal with mental health
Grant helps Vermont farmers deal with mental health