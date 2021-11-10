Advertisement

NH student suspended for ‘only two genders’ comment sues school

File image
File image(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EXETER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire student-athlete is suing his school district after he was suspended from a football game for allegedly expressing his views that there are “only two genders.”

The Portsmouth Herald reports that the lawsuit filed last week said that the suspension in September was in violation of the student’s constitutional right to free speech and the New Hampshire Bill of Rights because he expressed his religious beliefs. The plaintiff is also aiming to prohibit enforcing Exeter High School’s gender-nonconforming student’s policy because of what he says is its infringement on his First Amendment rights.

School administrators say they are aware of the lawsuit.

