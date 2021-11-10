NY school district reminds students not to bring guns during hunting season

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Local school leaders are reminding students not to accidentally bring their guns to school, as hunting season continues.

Superintendent Mark Davey of Champlain Valley Educational Services says there are serious consequences for bringing a weapon onto school property.

Students can be suspended temporarily or permanently.

He asks that you check your car before bringing it onto campus to make sure you didn’t leave a weapon inside.

