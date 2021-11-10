Proctor girls, MSJ boys reach pinnacle of D4 soccer

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Proctor girls and MSJ boys are D4 soccer champs following Championship Saturday victories at Manchester’s Applejack Field. The Phantoms pulled off the three-preat while it was a first ever championship for the Green Wave.

Proctors dominant victory over rival Arlington was largely a product of senior star Maggie McKearin. The Phantom attacker broke the ice just eight minutes in and added two more goals and an assist on Emma Palmer’s tally before halftime en route to the 6-1 win. Laci French also had a stellar free kick for the Phantoms.

“I’m a little overwhelmed but I’m super happy,” McKearin said following her final high school game. “The whole team, we’ve just grown into a family and it just feels good to go out on top.”

“We’re a family and everyone cares for each other,” French added. “I think that just brings it all together completely.”

The boys game required a bit more drama. After mad dash through the Rivendell defense led to Tyler Corey’s opener, the Ravens responded with a similarly impressive slalom run by Josiah Welch shortly before the break. Derek Vogelien was in the right place at the right time to direct Welch’s shot home to make it 1-1.

The two teams spent the next thirty-plus minutes probing without either able to break the deadlock...but the final ten minutes were crazy.

MSJ’s goalkeeper was called for a handball after stepping outside the box on a punt, and Kyle Carter’s perfectly placed free kick handed the Raptors their first lead.

But the Mounties were undeterred. Playing with MSJ after their school, Mill River, didn’t have enough players to field a team this Fall, Corey and Ryan Jones took over.

Corey drove a cross in about a minute later that Jones deposited into the yawning left side of the net to tie the game, and with less than a minute on the clock, Corey dropped one in for Jones to fly by the last defender and shoot one past the goalie on the right side.

The 2-1 win allowed Mt. St. Joseph to take home its first soccer title in school history.

“It means a lot,” Jones said after the game. “I’ve been playing with a lot of these guys for a couple years now so it means a lot to me to be able to finish off the season with them.”

“The whole season was phenomenal from these boys,” Corey added. “Not only did we win the state championship but I made friendships that I’ll have forever.”

