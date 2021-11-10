Advertisement

Secondhand smoke harmful to pets also

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Veterinarians say secondhand smoke can be just as harmful to your pet as to other members of the household.

Experts say many of the same dangers apply to pets as humans, especially to cats and birds, which are more sensitive to smoke. They say lung damage and increased coughing are common signs of problems.

“We will see increases in bronchitis, asthma in cats especially. Birds can get really bad pulmonary disease from secondhand smoke. And then we also probably will be seeing lung cancer. It’s hard because we don’t always really test for that stuff, but I’m sure that there is an increase of lung cancer as well,” said Erin Forbes with Mountain View Animal Hospital in Essex Junction.

Quitting is the best way to protect your pet. But if you aren’t able to do that, veterinarians suggest trying to minimize smoke exposure by increasing ventilation or smoking outside.

