Sen. Warren’s concern over Vt. publisher’s COVID book prompts lawsuit

Elizabeth Warren/File
Elizabeth Warren/File
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) - A small publishing company in Vermont is suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying her chastising Amazon over the sale of a book that promotes misinformation about COVID-19 amounted to censorship.

The company, Chelsea Green, published a book called “The Truth About COVID-19,” which accuses the “global elite” of using the pandemic to grab “unprecedented power.” It also promotes unapproved and possibly dangerous treatments for the virus, while falsely suggesting COVID-19 vaccines approved by the government have not been properly tested. The lawsuit says the book contains opinions protected by the First Amendment.

Warren’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

