Stowe girls, Enosburg boys crowned D3 soccer champs

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe girls and Enosburg boys are D3 soccer state champs following title game victories Saturday at Hartford High School. For the Raiders, the title was the second in a row, while the Hornets captured their first championship since 2006.

The two contests were eerily similar: on the girls side, Stowe scored late in the first half via Sarah Hailey, then tacked on two more in the second half from Iris Cloutier and Orly Bryan for a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead.

But Leland and Gray stormed back: Hannah Landers and Maggie Parker struck to cut the deficit to one, and in the closing minutes, Abby Towle fired in a free kick from a dangerous spot. Fortunately for Stowe, Towle’s effort was a bit too high, clipping the crossbar on its way over, allowing the Raiders to hang on for a 3-2 win.

“I’m really proud of our team,” Hailey said in the midst of Stowe’s celebration. “We worked so hard to get here and I’m just really proud that we believed in ourselves and with the support of our community, we’re really happy to be here.”

“Last year, we really built up our team,” Bryan said of the underdog group that captured the 2020 crown. “We had lost a lot of seniors so we were still building and we came in as underdogs. Once we won last year, we really built a lot of momentum and came through again.”

The Enosburg boys had to ride out a similar close call in their game against Green Mountain. The Hornets got goals from Silas Kane and Blair Archambault on either side of halftime, then turned to star senior Levi Webb who added a brace to make it 4-0.

But just like Leland and Gray, the Chieftans weren’t going down without a fight. The defending champs got three tallies in ten minutes via Everett and Eban Mosher to make the Hornets sweat a bit down the stretch.

The Hornets survived though, as one last head flick by Everett Mosher in the closing seconds found the outside netting, allowing Enosburg to claim a 4-3 victory and their first state title in 15 years.

“We were capable of it all year, we knew it,” Webb said after the game. “It was just a matter of time when it happened and it happened this year.”

Amazing, it’s just, there’s nothing like it,” Archambault added. “Every one of us on the team has all, we’ve all dreamt of this day and it has been amazing.”

