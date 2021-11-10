Advertisement

Swanton woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Abenaki nonprofit

File photo
File photo(WJHG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Swanton woman had pleaded guilty to embezzling federal funds from an Abenaki nonprofit.

Louise Larivee, 63, was charged back in June 2019 with two counts of conspiracy and federal program embezzlement. According to the indictment, Larivee and another Swanton woman, Candy Thomas, stole more than $100,000 from the Abenaki Self Help Association Inc.

Both women face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Related Stories:

Woman accused of embezzling from tribal nonprofit pleads not guilty

2 accused of embezzling money from Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 89 northbound in Colchester...
Interstate pileup causes traffic jam during rush hour
Investigators have identified the victim of an early morning fire in St. Johnsbury.
Police ID woman killed in St. Johnsbury apartment house fire
Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials continue to keep close eye on ICU capacity
Damage done by a shotgun to a home in St. Albans
St. Albans homeowner details shots fired incident
Wes Black
Battle Over Burn Pits: Vt. soldier in 1st-of-its-kind lawsuit dies of cancer

Latest News

File photo
Boves responds to slumlord allegations
File photo
Vermont State Police: Post-election threats thoroughly investigated
Nursing education-File photo
Grant to expand nursing education program in Northeast Kingdom
Maura Murray
Investigators: Bone fragments not connected to Maura Murray case