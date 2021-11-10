Swanton woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Abenaki nonprofit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Swanton woman had pleaded guilty to embezzling federal funds from an Abenaki nonprofit.

Louise Larivee, 63, was charged back in June 2019 with two counts of conspiracy and federal program embezzlement. According to the indictment, Larivee and another Swanton woman, Candy Thomas, stole more than $100,000 from the Abenaki Self Help Association Inc.

Both women face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

