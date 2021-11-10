Advertisement

UVM women’s hoops smashes Merrimack

Four Cats in double figures en route to 87-57 victory
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hoops team opened the 2021-22 campaign in style with an 87-57 beatdown of Merrimack Tuesday night at Patrick Gym. It was the first time Vermont has opened with a win since 2018-19.

Four Catamounts were in double figures, led by junior point guard Emma Utterback with 16. Fifth-year senior Josie Larkins added 15, while Delaney Richason had 14, and Anna Olson added 12.

Sophomore guard Leiya Stuart and former CVU standout Catherine Gilwee impressed as well with seven and nine points respectively.

Vermont will head out on the road this weekend, with visits to American Saturday and Marist Sunday.

