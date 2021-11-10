Advertisement

Vermont State Police: Post-election threats thoroughly investigated

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police are responding to a Reuters investigation about how they handled threats made to the Vermont Secretary of State’s office following the 2020 election certification of President Joe Biden.

The report detailed some of the alleged threats to election officials nationwide, including here in Vermont. Authorities say reporting in the investigation that one of the phone numbers was “untraceable” was taken out of context from an internal email.

They say that they and the FBI conducted independent reviews of the voicemail messages, but the Washington County State’s Attorney determined that while offensive and alarming, they didn’t rise to criminal conduct and were protected speech.

