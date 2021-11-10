Vt. health providers say booster shot an easy way to lower infection risk

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - There have been plenty of questions in our region about who is eligible for a COVID booster, why they should get one, and which brand to choose. Our Olivia Lyons went looking for answers at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

“Yes, you can definitely mix and match,” said Saisha Branchaud, Rutland Regional Medical Center’s pharmacy services director. She says the CDC has approved anyone who received their Pfizer or Moderna doses more than six months ago can get either as a booster. “There are no patient groups where it is recommended that mixing and matching is not allowed.”

And for those who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot more than 2 months ago? “It would probably be wise to get either Pfizer of Moderna for your second booster dose,” Branchaud said.

Some people, like Missy Clifford, took just that advice at the hospital’s daily clinic. “We received the J&J for the first shot and the booster was a Moderna,” she said.

And the decision to mix and match is fairly evenly split among those we spoke to. “I don’t think there’s an issue with mixing and matching brands of different vaccines,” said Cassandra Webster-Burch of Rutland.

“I don’t know. I had Moderna, so I think I would probably stick to that,” said Richard Robinson of Rutland.

According to state health officials, to get a booster in New York and New Hampshire, people must be 65 years of age or older, live in a long-term care facility, have underlying health conditions, or have a job in a high-risk setting. In Vermont, anyone 18 and older can get their booster shot if it is six months past the second Pfizer or Moderna shot, or two months past the Johnson & Johnson shot.

So what are the benefits of getting any of the booster shots? “Mild infections are occurring more and more frequently and we’re seeing that with the rise in cases. So, getting your booster increases your antibodies again, so you are more able to fight even mild infections,” Branchaud said. She says side effects have been very similar to a person’s second dose but not as severe. And the different vaccines produce different side effects.”If you had a first and second dose Moderna and then you got a booster of Moderna, they are seeing more side effects in that group, the CDC is reporting.”

Anyone eligible can register for their booster shot through the Vermont Department of Health’s website. The first and second doses are also being offered at most locations.

Related Stories:

Vt. officials continue to keep close eye on ICU capacity

Vermonters can mix COVID vaccines at state-run clinics

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.