WCAX teams up with Vt. Foodbank for ‘Feeding our Neighbors’

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to the ongoing pandemic, daily case counts and vaccination statistics are often a staple of the daily headlines, but the pandemic is affecting more than our health, it’s leaving many hungry.

Early in the pandemic, there were long lines of cars of people lining up for free food boxes and public schools offering free meals to all children regardless of income. Researchers at the University of Vermont found that nearly one-third of Vermonters experienced food insecurity at some point during the pandemic.

WCAX is partnering with the Vermont Foodbank this holiday season in an effort called Feeding our Neighbors.

WCAX general manager Jay Barton explains how you can help.

