BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an abundance of blue sky on Wednesday afternoon, it will be clear and cold overnight with a chilly start to Thursday. We’ll see partly sunny skies to start the day as temperatures begin in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds will begin to advance by the afternoon ahead of our next weather system, but should generally still be a nice day with afternoon high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday night with showers on the doorstep by early Friday morning. Skies will be cloudy through the day on Friday. It will be breezy with showers likely and temperatures will remain in the low 50s.

Our weather will be a bit unsettled heading into the weekend. We’ll likely see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered rain showers. Temperatures turn colder on Sunday as mostly cloudy skies continue, along with rain, mixing with mountain snow showers. Highs by the end of the weekend will be in the low to mid 40s.

Scattered rain and snow showers will linger into early next week as well. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with the chance for some light precipitation each day. We can expect a bit more sunshine by the middle and end of the week. Temperatures are looking a little warmer as well, getting back into the upper 40s and low 50s starting on Wednesday.

