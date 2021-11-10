BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! A batch of rain came through last night, and a few showers will linger into the early morning hours, otherwise we will get back to our sunny ways this afternoon, like we have been enjoying over the last few days. Temperatures will be just a tad lower than they have been, but still above normal (normal high is now 49° in Burlington).

After a cold night tonight, Veterans Day will start out with sunshine in the morning. Then some clouds will start moving in during the afternoon ahead of an approaching frontal system from the Midwest. The clouds will thicken up late Thursday and Thursday night as the wind picks up out of the SSE. Rain will move in during the pre-dawn hours of Friday, and continue through the rest of the day, finally tapering off and ending on Friday night. The rain could be heavy at times on Friday.

It will start to cool down over the weekend after that front moves through. Saturday will start with some sunshine, but then the first in a series of upper level disturbances will start to swing through with a few rain showers and mountain snow showers later in the day. Sunday will also feature rain/snow showers. A slightly stronger disturbance will bring a better chance for rain & snow showers on Monday, lingering a bit into Tuesday.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the sunshine today before we head into that more active and cooler weather over the weekend and into next week. -Gary

