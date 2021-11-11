Advertisement

Barre celebrates Veterans Day with parade, ceremony

Spectators lined Main Street as bands, police, fire and, of course, veterans marched up to City...
By Joe Carroll
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Veterans Day celebration was in full swing Thursday morning in downtown Barre.

Spectators lined Main Street as bands, police, fire and, of course, veterans marched up to City Park.

Veterans from as far back as World War II were recognized. The event ended with the laying of a wreath and the playing of taps.

“They left their families, their homes and their lives. Not to be recognized for fame or even honor to be bestowed on them, which we will today,” said Ronald Tallman, a Vietnam veteran.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Why do you come every year?

Wayne Pelkey/Korean War Veteran: I think I owe it to the veterans and makes me feel a lot better.

Pelkey hasn’t missed this ceremony since it started in 1955. The Barre Town resident was a sergeant in Korea, where he witnessed the horrors of war. He shared more about his experiences overseas with our Joe Carroll, who profiled Pelkey as one of our Super Seniors.

