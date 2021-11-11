Burlington honors veterans with Battery Park ceremony

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Military anthems from all five service branches were played at Battery Park in Burlington Thursday to honor veterans.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger was joined by Senator Patrick Leahy and Congressman Peter Welch in saluting the troops.

Along with calling for more housing for homeless veterans, Leahy says the country must do its part to give back to those who have served. “You cannot accept in the most powerful nation on earth the suicide rates among our veterans, homelessness, substance abuse. Every single one of us, whether veteran or not, have a duty to help,” he said.

Those in attendance said it’s important to not only honor veterans on Veterans Day, but every day

